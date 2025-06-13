Barbra Banda Scores Her 8th Goal of 2025! #nwsl
June 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 13, 2025
- Houston Dash Rally Falls Short at Home - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash Rally Falls Short at Home - Houston Dash
- San Diego Wave FC Wins, 3-2, on the Road Against Houston Dash - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Wins, 3-2, on the Road Against Houston Dash - San Diego Wave FC
- 3 Changes Headline Gotham FC Setup at Utah - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Back Home to Face Racing Louisville FC - Kansas City Current
- Quotes: Chicago Stars FC Media Availability with Goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, and Interim Head Coach, Masaki Hemmi - Chicago Stars FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Meets League-Leading Kansas City Current - Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit Aims for New League Record in Trip to Portland - Washington Spirit
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Bay FC on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on Bay FC on the Road - Orlando Pride
- National Women's Soccer League Announces 2025 NWSL Championship Will be Held at San Jose's PayPal Park - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Bay FC on Prime Video
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on Bay FC on the Road
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at Bay FC - June 13, 2025
- Orlando Pride Group Stage Schedule for 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Unveiled
- Orlando Pride's Angelina and Marta Named to Brazil's Copa América Femenina 2025 Roster