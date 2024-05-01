Baragar Deals Lancaster To Win

May 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Lancaster's starting rotation is having a phenomenal stretch.

Following Nile Ball's solid effort to beat Long Island on Sunday and Brad Markey's six shutout innings on Tuesday, Caleb Baragar followed suit on Wednesday evening.

The southpaw tossed two-hit baseball, striking out nine in six innings, as the Stormers won their third in a row, beating Hagerstown, 6-2, at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Baragar (1-0) yielded a two-out solo home run to Osvaldo Abreu in the top of the first and a two-out single to Magneirus Sierra in the third. Hagerstown's only other baserunners off the former San Francisco Giant came on errors in the fourth inning.

Chad Sedio tied the game at 1-1 with a single flared into left that plated Kyle Hess in the bottom of the second, and the Stormers would nudge in front on a pair of walks after a dropped throw at first base.

Two infield errors and a daring straight steal of home by Eury Perez knotted the game in the fourth inning, but it was a quick burst of power that ultimately decided the contest.

Trace Loehr was hit by a Rob Klinchock (0-1) pitch to open the home fifth. Shawon Dunston, Jr. ripped a liner toward the right field corner, but Welington Dotel saved the ball from the wall and cut down Dunston with a strong throw to second. Isan Diaz then lined his first Atlantic League home run onto the right field deck to snap the deadlock. Hagerstown switched pitchers, and Cristian Santana greeted Malik Binns with a mammoth blast to left center to extend the lead to 5-2.

Lancaster would cap the scoring on an unearned, hitless run in the sixth.

The Stormers will look for their fourth straight win, Thursday morning at 11:00. Jack Labosky will make his Atlantic League debut for the Stormers while fellow right-hander Chase Solesky (0-1) goes for Hagerstown. The game may be viewed on FloBaseball, beginning at 10:55.

NOTES: Lancaster had season low totals of seven hits and four walks...Stormers pitchers went the first 16 innings of the series without allowing a walk before Jackson Rees put Sierra on to start the eighth...Diaz and Santana have each hit safely in all six games so far...Baragar has not allowed a run outside of the first inning in either of his starts...The starters have a composite 2.90 ERA for the year...The win was Ross Peeples' 395th as the Lancaster manager.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.