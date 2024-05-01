Ducks' Offense Stymied by Ferryhawks

Central Islip, NY - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 4-2 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Staten Island took an early 1-0 lead on Taylor Motter's sacrifice fly to center field in the first inning. Frank Schwindel tied the game at one in the second on a leadoff solo home run to left off FerryHawks starter Christian Capuano. The FerryHawks went in front 2-1 in the fourth when Ben Norman tripled and then scored on a wild pitch by Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. A two-out RBI single by Norman in the fifth made it a two-run game.

Long Island closed to within a run in the sixth on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s RBI single through the right side. However, the Ducks were unable to pull even, and an error that scored Nate Scantlin in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Capuano (1-0) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four. Woods Jr. (0-1) took the loss, conceding three runs on 10 hits and two walks in five innings with five strikeouts. J.P. Woodward collected his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Scott Kelly led the Ducks offense with two hits and a run.

