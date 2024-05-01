Revs Cap Wild Doubleheader with Massive Comeback Win in Nightcap

The York Revolution earned a doubleheader split and a series victory, erasing a five-run deficit by scoring eight unanswered runs over the final three innings for a 10-7 victory over the Gastonia Baseball Club on Tuesday night at CaroMont Health Park. The five-run comeback occurred after the Revs nearly pulled off a four-run comeback in the opener before falling 9-6.

The Revs grabbed an early lead in the opener as Jacob Rhinesmith's bases loaded walk forced in a first inning run.

Gastonia built a 5-1 lead after two innings, scoring in the first on a two-run homer to left by Justin Wylie and an RBI single to right field off the bat of Eric De La Rosa, and two more in the second on a double to left by Kevin Watson.

York mounted its comeback bid in the fourth as Kobe Kato produced an RBI ground out and Donovan Casey nailed a two-run single off the left field fence to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Christian Sepulveda launched a game-tying homer to left with one out in the fifth and Paxton Wallace hammered an opposite field homer to right on the next pitch, going back-to-back for a 6-5 lead. Wallace joined Matt McDermott from the previous night as the 14th and 15th players in Revs history to go yard for their first hit in a York uniform.

Gastonia pulled back ahead with a decisive four-run rally in the sixth inning. Dean Miller tied the game with a homer to right center off reliever Michael Horrell (0-1). Jake Hoover drove in the go-ahead run on a two-out infield single, and Gastonia extended the lead on a De La Rosa broken bat bloop RBI hit and a Braxton Davidson RBI single to center for a 9-6 lead.

The Revs loaded the bases on three walks in the seventh, but Gastonia closer Zach Vennaro struck out the final two to end it.

York immediately rebounded in game two as Kato launched a leadoff homer to right for the first hit by a Revs leadoff batter on the season. McDermott slammed a homer to left center as the Revs went back-to-back to open a game for just the second time in franchise history, claiming a 2-0 lead.

Gastonia quickly erased the lead as Davidson took advantage of the short porch in left with a grand slam in the bottom of the first, staking the home team to a 4-2 lead.

Gastonia made a bid to pull away with three runs in the fourth. De La Rosa connected on a homer to left center in the bottom of the fourth, and Watson took advantage of a trio of walks to load the bases with a two-run bloop single to center as the margin reached 7-2.

The Revs answered in dramatic fashion. Kato sparked the huge comeback with a two-run homer to left center in the fifth for his first career multi-homer game. McDermott singled and Casey doubled before Jamari Baylor was drilled in the elbow with a frightening hit-by-pitch. Baylor stayed in the game and Rhinesmith lined a two-run single to right center, bringing the Revs within a run at 7-6.

One inning later, Casey nailed a two-run double down the right field line, pushing the Revs in front 8-7.

Rudy Martin Jr provided the insurance, clobbering a two-run homer to right in the top of the seventh for a 10-7 lead.

York's bullpen came up big as Tom Sutera picked up the victory with a scoreless fifth. Matt Turner took care of a scoreless sixth, stranding an inherited runner at third to maintain the one-run lead. Frankie Bartow nailed down his second save with a scoreless seventh, capping the big win.

Notes: Kato and McDermott's game-opening back-to-back long balls marked the second time in franchise history that York opened a game with consecutive homers (Justin Greene and Wilson Valdez on June 29, 2014 vs Long Island). The Revs set season-highs with 10 runs, 11 hits, and four homers in the nightcap. York blasted seven homers in the series including six in Tuesday's doubleheader. The Revs have homered in five straight. York has been hit by at least one pitch in every game, totaling 10 hit by pitches in seven contests. Both teams are now 4-3 through the first seven games of the season.

Up next: York has back-to-back off days before opening a weekend series at High Point on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.

