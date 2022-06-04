Axmen Win Road Opener over Bluefield in Offensive Explosion

Bluefield, VA- The Kingsport Axmen crushed the Bluefield Ridge Runners, 10-4, to remain undefeated.

Bluefield (0-3) led 4-0 after the second inning, as the Ridge Runners scored two in each of their first two offensive innings.

No runs were scored over the next two innings as Bluefield was shut out for the remaining seven innings of the game. Kingsport scored three runs in the fifth inning to cut the lead to one.

The Axmen (3-0) had runners on first and third base with nobody out in the top half of the sixth inning with Jake Perry up to bat. On a 2-0 pitch, Perry crushed a three-run home run over the right-field fence to give the Axmen their first lead of the game at 6-4.

Kingsport added one more run in the seventh inning to give the Axmen a 7-4 lead and then scored three runs in the 9th inning to make it a 10-4 game.

Axmen right-hander Walker Trusley recorded the win and threw five scoreless innings in the Axmen victory.

Kingsport is now all alone in first place in the Appalachian League West.

Kingsport will play Bluefield again tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. ET at Bowen Field in Bluefield, VA.

