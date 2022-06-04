Elizabethton Bats Explode Once Again as River Riders Sweep Doughboys

Johnson City, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders have now scored double-digit runs in both of their games to open the 2022 Appalachian League season, a feat that they did not accomplish in 2021. The visitors in blue and yellow got things rolling early as they scored twice in the

The visitors in blue and yellow got things rolling early as they scored twice in the first. With one out Austin Roccaforte (Houston Baptist) singled, then promptly stole second base and then came around to score on an Owen Carapellotti (Georgetown) homer down the right-field line, making the score 2-0 and giving Carapellotti his second home run in as many days. More on the Georgetown product later.

The top of the second inning got off to an innocent enough start, with Johnson City starter Nathan Hickman getting two quick outs, but following back-to-back singles by Zach Freeman (San Francisco) and Peyton Basler (Charleston Southern), Roccaforte doubled in Freeman making in 3-0. Following Roccaforte, Carapellotti lifted a towering home run to right-center field, giving him his third of the year and making it 6-0. A couple more base hits later, and Brennan Orf (SIUE) doubled in a run to make it 7-0 after two.

Elizabethton starter Trevor Callahan (Morehead State) lasted three innings, yielding two runs (one unearned). Johnson City chipped away at the River Rider lead with one run in the first, third, and fifth innings and two in the fourth to make it 8-5 through six innings.

Things changed in the seventh though, after a single by Issac Williams (New Orleans) and a Ty Peters (Liberty) walk, with one out. Basler plated Williams on a sacrifice fly, which was followed up by a long two-run home run to left to make it an 11-5 ballgame.

The River Riders cruised from there, as there was no more scoring by either side. Ben Riley Flowers (East Mississippi CC) picked up the win in relief, while fellow reliever Cole Rodriguez (Toledo) was extremely impressive in his Elizabethton debut, tossing three scoreless innings and helping the team to an 11-5 win, making them 2-0 on the season.

Up next for the River Riders is a home game tonight vs. the Danville Otterbots at 7:00 p.m., it is the home opener, with postgame fireworks. Come out to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark and support the River Riders!

