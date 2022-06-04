Doughboys Drop Third Straight to Pulaski

*JOHNSON CITY, TN: *The force was not with the Doughboys on Star Wars Night Saturday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Pulaski had seven unanswered runs en route to a 9-5 loss for the Doughboys.

The game started strong for Johnson City as starting pitcher Ethan Shaub struck out the first four hitters he faced. A Jayden Melendez single gave Johnson City the lead in the first.

Pulaski would answer the first inning run with a run of their own. Haden Madagin knocked a double off the top of the fence in left-center, eventually coming around to score and tie the game in the inning.

The Doughboys wouldn't let the Pulaski lead hold for long, as they turned around and got a run of their own. Jayden Melendez got his second RBI of the day on a single into left to retake the lead.

Those hits would be all she wrote for most of the ballgame for the Doughboys.

Ethan Shaub left the game after four innings of one-run baseball, giving way to the Johnson City bullpen. The bullpen couldn't find the same success as Shaub, giving up eight runs in the next four innings, making the deficit peak at seven for the Doughboys.

One bright spot for the Doughboys' pitching staff was the strikeout numbers. The Johnson City pitching staff has sat more hitters down on strikes than their opponents in each of the season's first three games.

The seven unanswered runs were headlined by a five-run sixth inning where all nine River Turtles had a plate appearance.

The seven runs between the fifth and eighth innings put the game essentially out of reach for the Doughboys, but they wouldn't go down without a fight.

Justin Greene had an RBI double to deep left-center to bring in the Doughboys' first run since the third in the eighth inning.

The Doughboys were able to load up the bases in the ninth, entering the inning trailing by six runs. They strung together a few walks and, once again, a Jayden Melendez RBI single.

The deficit proved to be too much for Johnson City, and the game went final with runners stranded on first and second.

The loss dropped the Doughboys to 0-3 on the season.

Johnson City looks to put a notch in the win column as the homestand concludes on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. against Pulaski.

