Aviators Yohel Pozo Named PCL Player of the Week

July 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that catcher Yohel Pozo was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (July 17-23). Pozo is the first Aviators player to receive the PCL Player of the Week in 2023!

Pozo appeared in six games against the Salt Lake Bees and batted .500 (13-for-26) with four doubles, home run, 10 RBI and seven runs scored.

He recorded four multiple-hit games against the Bees and was the first Las Vegas player this season to collect five hits in a single game: 5-for-6, double, 4 RBI, two runs scored on July 18. He was 3-for-3, double, HR, 4 RBI (July 20-GM#2-DH); 3-for-5, double, two runs scored (July 22); 2-for-5, double, 2 RBI, run scored (July 23).

Pozo helped lead the Aviators to a 4-games-to-2 series win against Sal Lake (July 18-23) and Las Vegas is 8-2 over its last 10 road games.

On the season, Pozo has appeared in 47 games and is batting .325 (62-for-191) with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 38 RBI. He has recorded 19 multiple-hit games: 15 two-hit games; 3 three-hit games; 1 five-hit game and has hit safely in 36 of 47 games.

Pozo recorded a season-high 10-game hitting streak from June 14 - July 4 and batted .302 (13-for-43) over that stretch.

The Aviators, 47-48 overall and 13-9 in the second half, will host the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a six-game homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, July 25-30.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.