Express RHP Cole Winn Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

July 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express RHP Cole Winn was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for July 17-23, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday afternoon. It's the second time this season that Winn has earned Pitcher of the Week as he also took home the honor from June 19-25.

The right-hander earned the victory and did not allow a run in his lone relief outing against the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) on July 19. He tossed 5.0 innings of scoreless baseball and allowed only one hit with one walk and six strikeouts. The six strikeouts were the most punchouts he has collected in a relief appearance this season.

Since he has gone to a full-time role out of the Express bullpen, Winn owns a 3.26 ERA (7 ER/19.1 IP) over six appearances. He has surrendered 12 hits with eight walks and 17 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .174 against him and he has posted a 1.03 WHIP.

Winn has tossed 3.0 innings or more in five of the six outings. His 5.0 innings on Wednesday also marked the first time he's tossed 5.0 innings or more since he went 5.1 frames on April 29 against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate).

The Longmont, Colorado native was a first-round selection by the Texas Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Orange Lutheran High School. The 23-year-old has been listed as a Rangers top 30 prospect by MLB.com since he was drafted in 2018.

Round Rock hits the road for the start of a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) on Tuesday, July 25 at Southwest University Ballpark. Chihuahuas LHP Jay Groome (3-6, 8.32) will make the start against an Express pitcher to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.