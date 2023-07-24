Aviators Take Series

The Las Vegas Aviators (13-8) handed the Salt Lake Bees (9-12) their first home series loss since mid-April, taking the series four games to two with a 6-2 victory on Sunday night at Smith's Ballpark.

The Aviators broke through first with a run in the second inning on a Trenton Brooks double. Jared Walsh answered in the bottom of the second with a solo home run deep over the right field wall to knot things back up at 1. Las Vegas kept the pressure on with three runs in the third inning, all coming after there were two outs and nobody on base. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh, the Bees put together their best threat as Jack Lopez singled to score Daniel Murphy, but the Aviators got out of the jam turning a double play on the next batter.

Walsh finished with a pair of hits including the home run as the only Bees batter to record a multi-hit game. Eight of the nine Las Vegas batters registered a knock as the Aviators outhit the Bees 12-7 on the night.

The Bees will take Monday off before heading to the Pacific Northwest for a six-game series in Tacoma against the Rainiers. Salt Lake returns to Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for a six-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas.

