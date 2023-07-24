Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: 7/25/23 vs. Salt Lake (12:05 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (47-49, 10-11) vs. Salt Lake Bees (46-49, 9-12)

Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 12:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

LHP Tommy Milone vs. LHP Jhonathan Diaz

SWATTING: Rainiers catcher Brian O'Keefe (7 GP) and corner infielder Jake Scheiner (12 GP) each have an OPS over 1.000 against the Bees this season. O'Keefe is 8x27 (.296) with five extra-base hits (2 HR) and nine RBI (1.054 OPS). Scheiner is 17x44 (.386) with eight extra-base hits (3 HR) and 11 RBI (1.205 OPS). Scheiner's on base percentage is exactly .500 against Salt Lake this season (.424 OBP for O'Keefe).

DO THE MATH: Newcomer and utility man Mark Mathias hit safely in his first seven games with the Rainiers, and is batting .326 through 11 games (14x43, 3 2B, 5 BB, 7 runs). Mathias was claimed off waivers by Seattle from Pittsburgh on July 2, and joined Tacoma from Triple-A Indianapolis (IL). He's played in 68 MLB games since 2020 (MIL, TEX, PIT), and previously in the PCL with Round Rock in 2022 (8 GP).

GRAND OPENING, GRAND CLOSING: The Rainiers have hit 20 home runs in the first inning this season, equal to Las Vegas and Salt Lake for most in the Pacific Coast League. Sacramento's game-winning homer Saturday was their league-leading 12th in the ninth inning, breaking a tie with Tacoma and Oklahoma City (11 each). Round Rock, who have the fewest ninth inning homers this season (3) have hit the ONLY extra-inning home run in the PCL this year. Tacoma's 14 runs in extra innings this season (5-6) are most in the PCL, (SAC & OKC, 10 each).

MAKE 'EM COUNT: Tacoma's 74 home runs with at least one runner on base are the most in Triple-A (Las Vegas, 72). The Rainiers are also top three in Triple-A in both OBP (.394) and slugging (.494) with runners on.

HAPPY FESTAVUS: Rainiers RHP Matt Festa leads Triple-A in saves, with 14 (15 SVO). In 26 games with Tacoma (32.0 IP, 27 K), his ERA is 0.56 (2 ER). Triple-A hitters are batting a meager .107 against Festa (0.75 WHIP), who also has 9.0 MLB IP with Seattle this season (8 G).

OLLER LUCK: After being optioned to Tacoma on July 12 (waivers, OAK), RHP Adam Oller has turned in a pair of quality starts for the Rainiers: 14.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 14 K. Tacoma is 0-2 in his starts however, scoring only three total runs.

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT?: The Rainiers are two games under .500 despite being plus-24 in runs (600-576). Tacoma's expected win-loss is 50-46, making them "unlucky" by three full games.

SCHEIN BRIGHT: Rainiers INFJake Scheiner leads all of Triple-A in both home runs (24) and RBI (82); his 71 runs scored are second at the level but most in the Pacific Coast League...the PCL MVP candidate also ranks top four on the circuit in walks (58), extra-base hits (43) and total bases (180). Scheiner is batting .343 (37x108) with RISP (13 HR). His 82 RBI are already the most in a season for Tacoma since 2017, when Daniel Vogelbach drove in 83 runs. Stefen Romero had 85 RBI for the 2016 Rainiers.

YO...JAKE!: Rainiers 3B/1B Jake Scheiner has 24 home runs in 87 games of his Triple-A debut season, extending an already career-high total. He hit 21 homers last year at Double-A Arkansas.

Scheiner has homered 14x during home games, and is threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season at Cheney Stadium (1971). Garrett, an outfielder for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season home run record, with 43 (131 GP). Originally a 4th round draft pick of Philadelphia in 2017, Scheiner was traded to Seattle for OF Jay Bruce on 6/2/19.

RING REUNION: Two members of Salt Lake's active roster were significant contributors to the Rainiers' 2021 championship club. Bees right-hander Zack Weiss (18 career MLB games) appeared 30x for Tacoma that year, and struck out 56 batters over 39.2 IP. Infielder Kevin Padlo (26 career MLB games) was claimed by Seattle off waivers from Tampa Bay on 8/19/21, and finished that season with a flourish, hitting 8 HR over 22 games with Tacoma (.312 BA, 20 RBI).

THE FINAL KLAUK-DOWN: It's a milestone series at Cheney, as Steve Klauke makes his final visit to Tacoma as Salt Lake Bees broadcaster. Klauke assumed the role in 1994 when Salt Lake City re-entered the Pacific Coast League, and he announced his retirement prior to this season, his 29th behind the mic in the PCL. Klauke will continue in his role as the voice of Weber State football and men's basketball. He has also been called upon to broadcast Los Angeles Angels games multiple times, the Bees' parent club. The Rainiers wish Steve and his wife Sue the best, and will miss him at Cheney Stadium.

UNI-WATCH: The 2023 Tacoma Rainiers have the following record by uniform top...Rainiers Red (11-15), Home White (11-11), Road Grey (5-3), Navy (12-14), 1960 Fauxback (3-3), La Familia de Tacoma (4-0), Special Auction (1-3).

