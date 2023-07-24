Reno Aces Return Home Tomorrow to Face Dodgers for OKC's Only Visit to the Biggest Little City this Season

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will return from their two-week road trip tomorrow when they welcome in the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This will be the Dodgers' only trip to Greater Nevada field this year. More details:

Special Events

Micheladas de Reno presented by RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, & Juan 101.7 - Tuesday, July 25th.

The team will take the field in all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7.

Fans are invited to play Lotería between innings by picking up their card at the top of Section 104 pregame.

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Star Wars Night - Saturday, July 29th.

Featuring a glow sword giveaway while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The Aces will be wearing Mandelorian-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can obtain a link to big by texting "AUCTION" to 21003.

Characters from the 501st Legion will be in-stadium and located throughout the concourse for fans to interact with and take photos.

Video board graphics, videos, and stadium sounds will be Star Wars themed.

July's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

July Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Postgame DJ Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field - The party doesn't stop even if the game ends! Stay after the game to enjoy live music provided by Amplified Entertainment.

Friday, July 28th

Saturday, July 29th

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

