August 31, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 31, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PATRIOTS BLAST AWAY SEA DOGS A six-inning seventh inning led the Somerset Patriots to a 13-6 win over the Sea Dogs last night at Hadlock Field. Somerset took the 2-0 lead in the top of the first after Elijah Dunham scored on a throwing error by the catcher before an RBI single from Josh Breaux. Blaze Jordan tied the game with a two-RBI double (6) in the bottom of the first inning. Corey Rosier put the Sea Dogs on top in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to score Tyler McDonough. Lugo hit a leadoff solo homer in the bottom of the fourth to record his fifth of the season and double the Portland lead. McDonough grounded into a double play but allowed enough time for Alex Binelas to score and extend the 5-2 Portland lead. Ben Rice hit a solo homer in the top of the fifth to put Somerset within two. Erro hit an RBI single to record his first hit at the Double-A level in the bottom of the sixth and extend the 6-3 lead. Somerset capitalized with a six-run top of the seventh after an RBI single from Rice along with a grand slam by Spencer Jones would make it 8-6 Patriots. An error would score the sixth run and Somerset led 9-6. A pair of runs would score for the Patriots in the top of the eighth after an RBI double from Rice scored Max Burt. Rice would score on a throwing error by Erro and extend the 11-6 lead. Rice hit his second homer of the game in the top of the ninth.

PORTLAND PLAGUED WITH FIVE ERRORS The Sea Dogs committed a season-high five errors last night. Alex Erro (2), Ryan Zeferjahn, Blaze Jordan and Brendan Cellucci all were responsible for the errors.

A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS With the Patriots coming to Portland this week, it is a pivotol series when it comes to the Sea Dogs' playoff hopes. Somerset is currently in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in second place, 3.0 games behind the Patriots. Portland is currently in third place, 6.0 games out of first place.

LUIS CONTINUES TO LEAD Luis Guerrero recorded his league-leading eighteenth of the season during Portland's last series. Guerrero ranks second in all of minor league baseball in saves, just behind Zach Agnos of the Fresno Grizzlies (23). Guerrero pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in last night's series opener and has not allowed a run across 9.2 innings pitched in the month of August. He has allowed just eight earned runs across 46.1 innings this season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 31, 2017 - The Sea Dogs won their final road game of the season, 9-3 at Hartford. Jeremy Barfield hit two homers and Michael Chavis added a three-run double. Dedgar Jimenez worked 5.1 innings on four hits and one run to improve his record to 5-0.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Angel Bastardo will start tonight for the Sea Dogs, his second at the Double-A level. In Double-A debut, he tossed 6.0 innings against Richmond on August 24th at Hadlock Field. He allowed three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four and gave up one home run. He has not faced the Patriots.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.