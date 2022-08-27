August 27, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 27, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BACK-TO-BACK SHUTOUT VICTORIES - The Portland Sea Dogs recorded their second-consecutive shutout victory Thursday night, 9-0 over the Hartford Yard Goats. For the second night in a row, the Sea Dogs got onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first, this time against Yard Goats starter Mitch Kilkenny. Hamilton walked and stole second. Ceddanne Rafaela doubled him home in the next at-bat, giving Portland a 1-0 lead. Story followed with a base hit, scoring Rafaela, increasing the lead to 2-0. In the third inning, Rafaela was hit by a pitch and Nick Northcut entered to pinch run. Story doubled, putting runners at second and third. Christian Koss loaded the bases with a walk and Wilyer Abreu brought in Northcut with a sacrifice fly, making it a 3-0 game. Alex Binelas reached on a fielder's choice and a throwing error brought in Story. Hudson Potts added another run with a sacrifice fly and Izzy Wilson blasted a two-run homer, bringing the Sea Dogs lead to 7-0. Portland plated an additional two runs in the bottom of the fourth against Hartford reliever Austin Kitchen. With one out, Northcut homered, expanding the lead to 8-0. Story made it back-to- back home runs, clearing the Maine Monster, putting the Sea Dogs ahead 9-0.

BULLPEN STAYS STRONG - Sea Dogs starter Sterling Sharp finished Thursday night after 6.0 scoreless innings, giving way to the bullpen for the rest of the game. Brendan Nail entered and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with two hits and a strikeout. Rio Gomez pitched the final inning, allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out one, and finished off a 9-0 win for the Sea Dogs.

TOP DOGS - The Sea Dogs are back in first place with the victory over the Hartford Yard Goats and the loss of the Somerset Patriots. Portland is leading the second-place Patriots by 1.0 game while the Yard Goats are in third place, 3.5 games out of first place. The Reading Fightin Phils are in fourth place, 4.5 games behind the first place Sea Dogs.

SEA DOGS PITCHERS HAVE MORE STRIKEOUTS THAN HITS - The Yard Goats have mustered 28 hits in the series so far, while the Sea Dogs pitchers have recorded 34 strikeouts in that same time. Portland struck out 12 on Tuesday, 14 on Wednesday then eight last night. The most strikeouts in a game for the Sea Dogs is 17 on April 22nd versus the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

BIG STORY OF THE NIGHT - Thursday night, Major League rehabber Trevor Story finished a triple shy of the cycle. He hit an RBI single in the first inning, a double with a run in the third and a home run over the Maine Monster in the fourth inning.

TYLER DANISH RETURNS - Tyler Danish is with the Sea Dogs on a Major League Rehab appearance tonight with Portland. Danish has pitched for the Sea Dogs three times already this season. Danish has pitched 3.2 innings with Portland allowing one run on four hits while walking four and striking out five. Danish has made 26 relief appearances for the Red Sox this season and is 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA. With Boston, he has tossed 31.1 innings allowing 15 runs (14 earned) on 26 hits while walking eight and striking out 25.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 27, 1994 - Vic Darensbourg tossed a complete-game 5 hitter with 7 strikeouts and Charles Johnson drilled a 3-run home run as Portland cruised to a 7-0 win over Albany-Colonie.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Shane Drohan makes his Hadlock Field debut tonight after his Double-A debut last week in Reading. He last pitched August 20th at FirstEnergy Stadium and tossed 5.0 innings allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. Drohan as appeared in 22 games (20 starts) with A+ Greenville Drive and was 6-7 with 4.00 ERA before his promotion. In game two of the doubleheader, RHP Thaddeus Ward will take the mound for Portland. He last appeared August 20th and tossed 5.0 innings allowing a career-high seven runs (season-high five earned) while walking two and striking out four. He gave up season-high two home runs.

