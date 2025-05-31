Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2025

May 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream came back from a 17-PT deficit to defeat the Seattle Storm 94-87

Rhyne Howard put up 33 PTS and hit the game-solidifying DAGGER, while Allisha Gray dropped a career-high 28 PTS!

