Asheville Hits Four Home Runs, Earns Split with 11-6 Win

April 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

HICKORY - The Asheville Tourists hit four Home Runs and bested the Hickory Crawdads 11-6 on Sunday to earn a series split. Cam Fisher belted two of the four longballs, his second multi-HR game of the season, and drove in a game-high five. Pascanel Ferreras and Logan Cerny also went deep for Asheville.

John Garcia was a spark offensively as well. Garcia contributed four of the Tourists 14-hit outburst on a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate with a walk. Eight of the nine Asheville offensive players recorded at least one hit.

Jake Bloss continued his masterful start to the 2024 season with a workmanlike five inning start. The right-hander scattered four hits, gave up one run, and struck out eight. Bloss earned his fist win of the season.

The Tourists took a 6-1 lead into the eighth inning but the Crawdads rallied for four runs to make it a one-run game. Asheville responded immediately with a five-run top of the ninth to put the contest away.

Asheville will welcome the Greenville Drive to McCormick Field on Tuesday evening. Game One of the homestand is scheduled to begin at 6:00pm ET.

