Grasshoppers Defeat the Drive 4-2 on Friday Evening

April 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive, 4-2 on Friday, April 26. Greenville outhit Greensboro 8-7 as both teams had one mishap.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Sammy Siani as he went 1-2 with one RBI and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jack Brannigan, Termarr Johnson, Mitch Jebb, Hudson Head, Josiah Sightler, and Rodolfo Nolasco.

Leading the Drive offense was Tyler Miller as he went 3-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Hits for Greenville were also recorded by Luis Ravelo, Allan Castro, Juan Chacon, Caden Rose, and Bryan Gonzalez.

Starting on the rubber for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher J.P. Massey as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up seven hits, two earned runs, and one free base on five innings of work. Massey recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Greenville was Hayden Mullins as he recorded eight strikeouts and gave up two hits and three free bases on four innings of work. Isaac Stebens took the loss for the Drive and fell to 0-1 on the season.

