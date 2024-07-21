Ascanio's Double Breaks Stalemate as Tortugas Win 2-0 Duel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Johnny Ascanio stroked a late two-run double and Graham Osman spun 4.0 scoreless innings in relief to spearhead a four-hit shutout as the Daytona Tortugas defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (13-8, 44-43) split the truncated two-game set with Palm Beach (14-8, 51-37), who left the bases loaded twice before the Tortugas finally pulled ahead.

The Cardinals also put runners on base in the second and third, but both runners were erased on inning-ending double plays as Brutti finished off 3.0 scoreless innings before giving way to Osman to begin the fourth.

Osman erased worked around a one-out single in the fourth, but ran into major trouble in the fifth. The southpaw plunked a batter to begin the inning, then walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases with no outs. However, Osman struck out two, then induced a slow roller in front of the plate to end the inning, keeping the game scoreless as Palm Beach left the bases loaded for a second time.

After Osman bounced back with a 1-2-3 sixth, Daytona bid farewell to Palm Beach starter Ixan Henderson, who scattered three hits and a walk in 5.0 scoreless innings. In the sixth, Daytona threatened against Luis Gastelum, as Ricardo Cabrera doubled to lead off the inning, then moved to third on a wild pitch. Gastelum, though, retired the next three without Cabrera scoring and the game remained 0-0.

Osman (2-2) returned for the seventh and worked around a two-out hit as he struck out a pair. The left-hander finished with 4.0 scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing two hits and two walks, setting up Daytona's winning rally.

In the bottom of the seventh, Angel Cuenca came on and Malvin Valdez singled with one out. Luis Reyes followed with his second hit, moving Valdez to third and scooting to second on the throw to third. Trey Faltine came on to run at second and both he and Valdez scored when Ascanio followed by pulling a double down the right field line to put Daytona in front 2-0.

With the lead, Cody Adcock came out of the bullpen for Daytona and left little doubt. The right-hander spun a 1-2-3 eighth, then did the same in the ninth with two strikeouts, finishing off a six-out save to nail down a 2-0 victory.

Daytona will have Monday off before hitting the road to Jupiter for a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads beginning on Tuesday. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be at 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense beginning at 6:15.

