Walk the Plank: Tarpons finish sweep of Marauders

July 21, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons pitcher Cade Smith

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (11-11) finished off a three-game sweep of the Bradenton Marauders (9-15) with a 9-6 victory at GMS Field on Sunday afternoon. Tampa's offense came out firing on all cylinders. The offense put up seven runs in the first four innings while on their way to putting up nine total runs. Every starter in Tampa's lineup reached base at least once with LF Willy Montero (2-for-3, 2BB, 1R, 1RBI) leading the charge reaching base in four of his five plate appearances. Sunday's victory marked a season-high fifth straight win for the Tarpons.

RHP Cade Smith (5.0IP, 1H, 1ER, 1BB, 8K) continued his dominant season, tossing five innings of one-run ball on Sunday afternoon while striking out eight batters. His slider was his standout pitch, recording a whiff rate of 63%. The pitch looked like a frisbee to Bradenton hitters, averaging 2514 RPM.

Tampa's offense picked up right where they left off Saturday night. The Tarpons put up two first inning runs. SS Roderick Arias beat out an infield single and then stole second base. CF Jackson Castillo singled in Arias with a base hit to center field. Castillo took second base on the throw home and then came around to score on another single from LF Willy Montero to give Tampa an early two-run lead.

The Tarpons kept the offense coming in the second. RF Coby Morales started the frame with a walk. DH Tomas Frick singled, which put runners on first and second. The lineup flipped back over, and Arias picked up his second hit of the game to bring home Frick and grow the lead to three. 1B Dylan Jasso joined the hit parade with a two-run double just inside the left field line.

Bradenton answered back for a run in the third. Justin Minkin walked to open the frame and came around to score on a double from Wesley Zapata.

Tampa got their five-run lead right back in the bottom of the third. W. Montero and 2B Hans Montero worked back-to-back free passes to start the frame. W. Montero advanced to third base on a deep flyout and then came home to score on a SAC-fly from C Josue Gonzalez.

Tampa tacked on another run in the fourth. Arias reached on a fielder's choice, moved to second on a balk, and advanced another ninety feet on a single from Jasso. With runners on the corners, Castillo plated Arias with a SAC-fly.

In the seventh, Tampa loaded the bases with two outs to bring up 3B George Lombard Jr. Lombard got hit for the second time to bring in a run and grow the lead to seven. With the bases still loaded, Arias drew a free pass to bring home Morales.

The Marauders stormed back for five runs in the eighth. The scoring started with a ground-rule double from Juan Jerez. Jerez came around to score on an error, and later in the frame, Keiner Delgado blasted a two-run, pulling Bradenton to within three.

Bradenton brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth; however, RHP Gabriel Barbosa (S, 1) was settled down and retired Wesley Zapata to end the game and secure the series sweep for the Tarpons.

The Tarpons continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they take on the Clearwater Threshers at GMS Field with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Bring your dogs for Tail Waggin' Tuesday and enjoy $2 dollar concession items through the second inning. Tickets can be purchased at tarponsbaseball.com.

