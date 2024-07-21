Jupiter Completes Sweep of St. Lucie with 14-9 Victory Sunday Afternoon

JUPITER, FL - With a season-high 14 runs and 17 hits, the Jupiter Hammerheads (48-42, 12-12) completed the sweep of the St. Lucie Mets (30-60, 8-16) with a final score of 14-9 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the second sweep of the season for Jupiter with the only other time being a six-game sweep of the Dunedin Blue Jays between April 23-28. Hammerheads manager Nelson Prada also earned his 700th career win as a manager.

For the third consecutive game, the Hammerheads got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning. Colby Shade led off being hit by a pitch and two batters later with Shade at third base, Shade came in to score on a wild pitch by St. Lucie starting pitcher Jordany Ventura to give Jupiter the early 1-0 lead.

St. Lucie provided a response in the top of the third inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo. With two outs and a runner at first base with a leadoff walk, Boston Baro hit a single to put two runners in scoring position for Kevin Villavicencio who notched a two-RBI single to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

The Hammerheads did not trail for long as Jupiter came up big in the bottom of the frame. Jupiter began the inning with three consecutive singles to begin the inning including an RBI single by Yeral Martinez to tie the game. JT Mabry would give the Hammerheads the lead back on an RBI groundout. Later in the frame with two outs and the bases loaded, Cristhian Rodriguez hit a two-RBI single to left field and Shade followed that with an RBI double to cap the run production. 10 batters ended up coming to the plate for the Hammerheads and five runs came in to score as Jupiter jumped to a 6-2 lead.

In a stunning turn of events, the Mets would send 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth inning and score six runs thanks to five hits and two Jupiter errors and St. Lucie got the lead back at 8-6.

However, the Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning as Shade came in to score on an RBI fielder's choice by Ryan Ignoffo to make it 8-7 in favor of St. Lucie. Jupiter added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Angelo DiSpigna drove in Jordan McCants on an RBI double to tie the game at 8-8.

In a back-and forth affair, the Mets regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by Vincent Perozo to give St. Lucie a 9-8 lead.

Jupiter took it right back in the bottom of the frame in a huge way as the Hammerheads batted around for the second time in the game and sent 10 batters to the plate and recorded seven hits to score six runs to take a 14-9 lead.

It is the fifth time this season that the Hammerheads have scored at least 10 runs with four of those games coming against the Mets and the second consecutive game in which they batted around twice. Eight of the nine Jupiter hitters in the starting lineup had at least one hit with seven batters having two or more hits.

After the off day on Monday, the Hammerheads will stay home as they host the Daytona Tortugas for six games beginning on Tuesday, July 23rd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

