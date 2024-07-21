Three Home Runs Aren't Enough in 10-6 Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - A five-run third inning kept the game interesting but the Clearwater Threshers (50-40, 7-17) dropped their fourth straight game in 10-6 loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (46-41, 15-7) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to bounce back in Tampa when they begin a six-game road trip against the Tarpons.

A three-run home run in the top of the second gave the Mighty Mussels an early 3-0 lead. They added another run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning to extend their advantage to 4-0. After Devin Saltiban reached on a one-out walk in the home half of the inning, TJayy Walton drove him in with a two-run blast that cut the Mighty Mussels lead in half. Rodolfo Castro followed with a walk and Raylin Heredia reached on a fielder's choice. With two outs in the frame, Dakota Kotowski gave the Oat Milkers their first lead of the game with a three-run blast to flip the lead to 5-4 Malmö.

Castro doubled the Oat Milkers lead with a solo home run in the fifth to make it 6-4. A solo home run in the seventh for the Mighty Mussels got a run back to bring the Oat Milkers lead down to one. Fort Myers retook the lead with five runs in the eighth to surge ahead by four.

The Oat Milkers had chances in the eighth and ninth but couldn't get another run across, falling 10-6 to Fort Myers.

Jonathan Petit tossed 2.2 innings with four walks and three strikeouts, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits in a no-decision. Ethan Chenault struck out five with one hit and one walk allowed in 2.1 shutout frames. Luis Avila struck out two and walked two in 1.0 scoreless inning. Drew Garrett allowed five runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work. Chase Hopewell allowed one run on two hits before exiting early. Josh Bortka walked one and struck out one in 1.1 shutout frames.

Each team's first hit was a multi-run home run...Walton has two of his three home runs on a Sunday at home against Fort Myers...All three of his homers have driven in two or more runs...Castro is the second rehabber from Lehigh Valley to homer for the Threshers in 2024...Three of the five hits for Clearwater were home runs...The Threshers begin a six-game series on the road against the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday, July 23...First pitch will be at 6:30 pm at George Steinbrenner Field...

