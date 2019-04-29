Arlen, Great Outdoors and Girl Power Lead Huge Homestand

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders begin the month of May with a full week at home, playing a seven-game homestand Wednesday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 7 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

After an Education Day matinee on Wednesday, the RoughRiders bring the works of Mike Judge to the spotlight Thursday with Tribute to Arlen Night, honoring Judge's works such as "King of the Hill" and "Office Space". The evening also coincides with another Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard, bringing "the BIGGEST party in North Texas" to Frisco.

Saturday, May 4, the Riders host Great Outdoors Night, celebrating the vibrant outdoor recreational community in North Texas while also honoring the conservancy efforts of Teddy Roosevelt. The first 1,500 fans through the gates that evening take home a free Riders camo hat.

The Riders conclude the weekend with the club's annual Girl Power Night, aimed at both celebrating the accomplishments of women in our community while also empowering the next generation of female leaders. As part of the special evening, the Riders will have a female PA announcer, bring in bat girls to work with the bat boys and play video tributes to some of the women who have made a positive impact on society.

The full week at home also features fireworks after Friday and Saturday's games, in addition to a wealth of other daily specials and promos. A full rundown of the homestand is listed below.

Wednesday, May 1 vs. Arkansas - 11:05 a.m.

* Education Day: Students from around DFW are invited to the ballpark for a day of learning and baseball.

Thursday, May 2 vs. Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

* Tribute to Arlen Night: The evening is dedicated to celebrating the great works of Mike Judge.

* Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard: Be part of the BIGGEST party in North Texas, which includes $1 beers, a live DJ and a great social scene. Tickets start at just $10 and fans can upgrade their party by taking it to the lazy river for just $25 (fans 21 & older only).

* Thirsty Thursday: Quench your thirst with $1 domestic draft beers, $2 craft and imports, and $1 Dr Pepper products from 6-8 p.m.

* Kids run the bases after the game

Friday, May 3 vs. Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

* Fireworks Friday, presented by CoServ: Watch fireworks from the field after the game

Saturday, May 4 vs. Springfield - 7:05 p.m.

* Great Outdoors Night: The first 1,500 fans receive a free Riders camo hat

* Sky-Lit Saturday, presented by Lexus: Watch fireworks from the field after the game

Sunday, May 5 vs. Springfield - 4:05 p.m.

* Girl Power Night: This one's for the girls. The evening included a female PA announcer, bat girls and tributes to the great female leaders in our community.

* Kids Sunday Funday: Play catch on the field from 3:00-3:30 and enjoy our new Kids Zone throughout the game. Riders Kids Club members get a free ticket to all Sunday home games.

* Kids run the bases after the game

Monday, May 6 vs. Springfield - 7:05 p.m.

* Margarita Monday: Get your week started right with margarita specials and a ballgame

* Kids run the bases after the game

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Springfield - 7:05 p.m.

* Half Off For Hunger: Donate canned food items at the box office to receive half off select seats

* Kids run the bases after the game

Single-game tickets, season ticket memberships and group hospitality packages for all 70 home games are on-sale for the remainder of the 2019 season, which runs through August 25. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

