Cardinals Drop Final Game of Homestand 9-2 to RoughRiders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (8-17) closed out an eight-game homestand with a 9-2 loss to the South Division leading Frisco RoughRiders (16-9) on Monday in front of 5,891 fans at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Pedro Payano (3-0)

L: RHP Harold Arauz (0-1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Frisco led 2-0 after two innings and 3-0 through three, but it was the five-run sixth that seemed to dash any hopes of a Cardinals comeback. After Arauz got an out to start the inning, back-to-back singles were followed by a Josh Altmann three-run homer that made the score 6-0. Frisco managed two more runs off LHP Austin Warner, exiting the frame with an 8-0 lead.

- Springfield had an early shot at some momentum in the first inning when 1B Evan Mendoza singled and RF Johan Mieses walked with two outs and avanced to second and third on a double steal, but C Jose Godoy struck out looking to end the threat. It was the second straight day that the Cardinals left two runners in scoring position in the first inning.

NOTABLES:

- Frisco's 12 hits marked the 14th time in 25 games that Springfield opponents have finished a game with 10+ hits this season.

- Cardinals LF Conner Capel hit his third home run of the season, with this one coming in the ninth inning. It was Capel's second homer in his last five games and his first two-hit game (2-for-4) since April 13 when his average stood at .333.

- Mendoza closed out a strong final three games of this series with a 2-for-3 effort. After going 0-for-3 in Game 1 vs. Frisco, Mendoza closed the series batting 5-for-13.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

- The Cardinals travel to Amarillo for the first time ever on Tuesday for Game 1 of a three-game set vs. the Sod Poodles. Springfield and Amarillo split a four-game series 2-2 at Hammons Field from April 22-25.

