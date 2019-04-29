May the 4th be with the Sod Poodles in Third Homestand of 2019

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles will begin a seven-game homestand Wednesday evening at HODGETOWN that will be full of family-friendly entertainment including promotions, giveaways, discounted drinks and tickets, and the team's first signature theme night of 2019: STAR WARS Night. The team will welcome both the Springfield Cardinals - Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals - and the Arkansas Travelers - Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners - to downtown Amarillo throughout the seven-day stretch.

On Wednesday, May 1, the Sod Poodles open their first series of the homestand when they take on Springfield on another Weiner Wednesday at HODGETOWN. Fans will be able to purchase hot dogs at any concession stand around the ballpark for just $1. The following night, on Thursday, May 2, will be another Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry where fans can purchase fountain sodas and domestic beers for $2.

On Friday, May 3, the Sod Poodles will wrap up their series against the Cardinals with a Friday Night Fireworks show presented by J Ferg Roofing Pros. The show will take place following the conclusion of the game.

On May the 4th, HODGETOWN will become "a galaxy far, far away" as the Sod Poodles will host their first-ever STAR WARS Night when Amarillo will take on the "dark side" Arkansas Travelers to downtown Amarillo for the first time this season for a four-game series.

On the night, the Sod Poodles will be taking the field in style with STAR WARS-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned during and after the game with all proceeds benefitting the Children's Miracle Network. Two ways will be offered for fans to bid on jerseys - 1) During the game through the team's mobile partner application, LiveSource, which will include all non-starter and coaches' jerseys, and 2) in a live auction format following the postgame fireworks show for the starting nine players' jerseys on the night and manager Phillip Wellman. All auction information can be found at the Sod Poodles Fan Center when gates open.

Additionally, the first 150 Kids 12 & Under that come dressed in STAR WARS-themed clothing can get a FREE Motion Action Color Changing Sword at the team Fan Center on the concourse. The night will also feature movie characters, themed promotions, videoboard graphics, concessions items, and more.

For game two with the Travelers on Sunday, May 5, the first 1,000 fans that enter the ballpark will receive a Sod Poodles themed "Friends" T-Shirt presented by Northwest Texas Healthcare System. Then on Monday, May 6, the Sod Poodles will host their first-ever Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell where all active Military members, Veterans and First responders will receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the HODGETOWN box office. In addition, the Sod Poodles players will wear special military-themed jerseys during the game.

The Sod Poodles will conclude their homestand on Tuesday, May 7 on a $2 Tuesday where fans will be able to purchase $2 select seats (based on availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets for the 7:05 p.m. matchup. Following the conclusion of the game, all kids 12 and under are welcome to run the bases of HODGETOWN courtesy of Street Auto Group.

Details of each game date are below.

Wednesday, May 1 vs. Springfield - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Weiner Wednesday - $1 Hot Dogs at all concession stands

Thursday, May 2 vs. Springfield - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursdays presented by Barnes Jewelry - $2 fountain sodas and domestic beers, $3 imported beers

Friday, May 3 vs. Springfield - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by J Ferg Roofing Pros

Saturday, May 4 vs. Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- STAR WARS Night (STAR WARS-themed jerseys, Jersey auction benefitting Children's Miracle Network, Free Motion Action Color Changing Sword to 150 Kids 12 & Under in STAR WARS-themed clothing, movie characters, themed promotions, videoboard graphics, and concessions items)

Sunday, May 5 vs. Arkansas - 1:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

- "Friends" T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Northwest Texas Healthcare System - First 1,000 Fans

- Sod Pups Club Members Postgame Run the Bases presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces

- $5 Cinco de Mayo Margarita Special

Monday, May 6 vs. Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell - All active military, Veterans and First responders receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the box office

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday - $2 select seats (based on availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets

- Postgame Kids run the bases for all kids 12 & Under presented by Street Auto Group

For more information on promotions and ticket options, please call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com. Get the latest Sod Poodles news online at www.sodpoodles.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @sodpoodles.

