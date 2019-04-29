Naturals Drop Finale, 11-7 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas - Infielder, Emmanuel Rivera drove-in a career-high five runs and whacked the second grand slam of the road trip; but Midland took an early 7-0 lead en route to the series win with an 11-7 decision on Monday afternoon from Security Bank Ballpark.

Trailing, 7-0 entering the fifth, Northwest Arkansas (10-15) loaded the bags and on a 3-2 pitch from reliever, Zack Erwin, Rivera unloaded for a long drive over the leftfield wall, cutting the deficit down to 7-4. Midland responded with runs in the fifth and sixth inning to get back in-front, 11-4.

The Naturals were able to make the game closer in the ninth inning with three runs scoring including a RBI double by Gabriel Cancel and a RBI single by Rivera, giving him his fifth RBI of the game.

Cancel finished the road trip hitting .344 (11-for-32) with three home runs, 11 RBIs and three doubles with a .719 slugging average. Rivera ended the series at Security Bank Ballpark by hitting .353 (6-for1-17) with a home run, seven RBIs and a .529 slugging percentage. The duo combined for five of the nine Natural hits in the Monday matinee.

Khalil Lee finished with his third double of the season and Nick Heath added a double, prior to leaving the game following a collision with the wall on a leaping catch attempt in the fifth inning.

Starter, Andres Sotillet (0-1, 5.32) worked into the fourth, but finished just three full innings. He allowed seven runs on 10 hits with one strikeout. Relievers, Andres Beckwith (2.0 IP), Emilio Ogando (1.0 IP), Walker Sheller (1.0 IP) and Gabe Speier (1.0IP) combined to cover the final five innings.

The Naturals finished 2-6 on the road trip.

Starters for the upcoming series against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) beginning on Wednesday, May 1 at Arvest Ballpark. First pitch for the series opener is slated for 7:05.

