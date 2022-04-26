Arkansas Hits Three Homers and Takes Game One

Little Rock, Arkansas - The Wind Surge fell in their series opener against the Arkansas Travelers 10-4.

The Travelers grabbed an early lead in the second with a pair of runs. Jack Larson homered for Arkansas ending their week-long home run drought. The Travs finished the day with three home runs.

Matt Wallner gave hope for the Surge, when he smacked his second home run of the season on a line drive to right field.

The Surge remained scoreless while the Travelers picked six more runs through the seventh.

Spencer Steer, named hitter of the week, led the Surge at the top of the eighth with his fourth double and seventh RBI of the season. Wallner followed Steer's lead with an RBI double, his second hit of the day quickly dropping the Travelers' lead to 8-4. However, Arkansas bounced back and responded with two runs at the bottom of the eighth.

The Wind Surge could not recover, although Edouard Julien collected the final RBI of the day.

Travs starter George Kirby earned the win, pitching five innings. Chris Vallimont took the loss for Wichita. Wichita drops to 8-8 on the season and Arkansas improves to 9-7.

Notes: Matt Wallner recorded his second home run of the season... Kevin Merrell breaks his six game hit streak... DaShawn Kiersey went 3-for-3 for the day... Austin Martin hit by third pitch for the fourth time this season

Coming Up: The Surge will continue their series against Arkansas on Wednesday (4/27). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Louie Varland returns to the hill for the Surge as he faces Levi Stoudt. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

