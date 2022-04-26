Frisco Fights Back, Falls in Walk-Off Style to Midland

FRISCO, Texas - The Midland RockHounds walked off against the Frisco RoughRiders in a 4-3 game to open the six-game series from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Tuesday afternoon. With the bases loaded in the ninth, Kyle McCann lifted a walk-off sacrifice fly, scoring Devin Foyle, to give Midland the 4-3 victory

The Riders (10-6) dropped their fourth-straight game in the defeat. Lucas Jacobsen (0-1) took the loss, allowing Foyle aboard on a fielder's choice in the ninth inning before Tai Tiedemann replaced him and allowed the sacrifice fly in the ninth.

The RockHounds (9-7) found the scoreboard in the bottom of the first against Riders starter Zak Kent on an RBI single from Foyle that plated Zack Gelof. Jeremy Eierman then added on with an RBI double to make it 2-0.

In the third, Eierman struck again with an RBI single to increase the lead to 3-0.

Frisco put up a run in the fifth when J.P. Martinez blasted a solo home run, his third of the season, to draw within 3-1.

In the eighth, the Riders walked three times to load the bases for Jonathan Ornelas, who grounded a ball to short with one out. Eierman was able to field get the first out at second, but Max Schuemann's throw to first was low, allowing both Ezequiel Duran and Blaine Crim to come in to score and tie the game at 3-3.

Jack Wisenburger (1-0) earned the win for Midland.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds do battle for the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday, April 27th at 7:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark. LHP Avery Weems (0-1, 14.29) gets the start for the Riders against RHP Ryan Cusick (1-0, 7.04) for Midland.

