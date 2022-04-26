Drey Jameson Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

April 26, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release









Amarillo Sod Poodles pitcher Drey Jameson

(Amarillo Sod Poodles) Amarillo Sod Poodles pitcher Drey Jameson(Amarillo Sod Poodles)

St. Petersburg, Fla. - Yesterday, Sod Poodles' right-handed pitcher Drey Jameson was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 18-24, the League announced.

The Arizona Diamondbacks No. 6 rated prospect dazzled in his lone start of the week, helping pitch the Sod Poodles to a wire-to-wire win over the San Antonio Missions on April 20 at HODGETOWN. Jameson saw the Missions' leadoff batter reach via a single but was later thrown out attempting to steal third base. The right-hander then helped retire the next 16 of the next 17 in a row en route to a 6.0 IP shutout with the lone hit allowed and eight strikeouts.

Through three starts so far in 2022, the 24-year-old has allowed just five earned runs on 10 hits and has struck out 14 batters over 12.2 IP. His eight-strikeout performance tied the team's single-game high so far in 2022 along with tying last week's award winner, Bryce Jarvis, for the longest outing by a Soddies pitcher this season. Over Jameson's last two outings, he has gone 10.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts, four hits allowed, and just one walk issued.

Jameson was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 34th overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Ball State University. In 32 professional games (31 starts) the Indiana native has racked up 171 strikeouts over 135.0 IP and has allowed just 62 earned runs

This marks Jameson's first professional Pitcher of the Week award though he did win High-A West Pitcher of the Month in July of 2021 with High-A Hillsboro. He was also the recipient of a Rawlings Minor League Baseball Gold Glove Award in 2021.

The Sod Poodles and Jameson return to action later today, Tuesday, April 26, starting a six-game road series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City) in Springdale, Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. and can be viewed through MiLB.tv, the First Pitch App, or listened to through the Sod Poodles' Radio Network on News Talk 940 AM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 26, 2022

Drey Jameson Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.