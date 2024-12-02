Argos Re-Sign Four
December 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:
Re-signed:
OL Sage Doxtater
P Jeremy Edwards
K Alfredo Gachuz Lozada
OL George Moore
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from December 2, 2024
- Argos Re-Sign Four - Toronto Argonauts
- Riders Add Fullback Morgen Runge - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Alouettes Add Four Players to Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Blue Bombers Agree to Terms with All-CFL Left Tackle Stanley Bryant - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Mark Kilam Named Edmonton Elks Head Coach - Edmonton Elks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.