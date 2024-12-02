Argos Re-Sign Four

December 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:

Re-signed:

OL Sage Doxtater

P Jeremy Edwards

K Alfredo Gachuz Lozada

OL George Moore

