Alouettes Add Four Players to Roster

December 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the team has reached agreements with three Americans players for the 2025 and 2026 seasons: Defensive back Matt Severance, linebackers Barrington Wade and Trezmen Marshall. Team also signed a deal with American defensive back Cameron Brown through the 2027 season.

Brown (6'0'', 197 lbs.) spent some time with the L.A. Chargers in 2023 and also played for the Arlington Renegades in the XFL. The 24-year-old spent his college career at the Ohio State University (2018-2022).

In his collegiate career, Brown totaled 55 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, an interception, and 12 pass deflections. His best year occurred during the 2021 season where he posted 25 tackles, one interception, and seven pass deflections. During that year, he was an honorable mention on the all-Big Ten team.

Severance (5'10'', 190 lbs.) spent a few days at Alouettes training camp in Saint-Jérôme last May. The Lynn, MA native attended Kansas City Chiefs mini-camp last year as well.

Collegiately, Severance played four seasons at Bentley University (2019, 2021-23) making 120 tackles (76 solo, 44 assisted), six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, 22 pass breakups and two blocked kicks in 41 games for the Falcons. The 23-year-old was named Second Team All-NE 10 Conference.

In 2023, Severance made 37 tackles (26 solo, 11 assisted), forced one fumble, six pass breakups and three blocked kicks in 10 games.

Wade (6'1'', 210 lbs.) was part of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers organization in 2023 after stints with Chicago, Denver and Baltimore in the NFL.

The Skokie, Il native was a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes for five seasons. The 26-year-old finished his collegiate career with 23 tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 33 games.

Marshall (6'1'', 236 lbs.) played for Alabama and Georgia at the NCAA level.

Marshall finished his career for the Georgia Bulldogs with 30 tackles with 4,5 being for a loss, a sack, a pass deflection, and an interception. The 24-year-old also won a 2022 SEC Championship and two National Titles with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

Marshall transferred to Alabama to finish out his collegiate career. He won the SEC Championship Game with Alabama in 2023 against his former team and coach, the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart. In 13 games, he totaled 56 tackles, 2,5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

