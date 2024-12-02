Mark Kilam Named Edmonton Elks Head Coach

December 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The good news keeps coming for the Green and Gold, as Mark Kilam has selected Edmonton as the next stop on his coaching journey.

Kilam is the new Head Coach of the Edmonton Elks, the Club announced Monday morning. He will be unveiled later today at Commonwealth Stadium, taking over as the 25th head coach in franchise history.

The University of Alberta graduate returns to Edmonton after spending two decades in Calgary with the Stampeders, where he cemented himself as one of the most highly respected coaches in the Canadian Football League.

"Mark has been preparing for the opportunity to be a CFL head coach for years and brings not only a wealth of experience, but tremendous enthusiasm to everything he does," said Elks Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Ed Hervey.

"Players want to play for Mark, and coaches across the league respect his abilities and approach. We're all excited to benefit from Mark's energy and the collective strength of the coaching staff we're working to assemble. I know he's the right person for this job and this moment, as we build a championship organization."

Originally breaking in as a strength and conditioning coach with the Stamps in 2005, Kilam steadily climbed the coaching ladder in Calgary, notably taking over as special teams coordinator in 2010. Kilam held that position through the 2024 season, and also served as assistant head coach since 2019.

The 45-year-old was part of three Grey Cup championship teams in Calgary (2008, 2014, and 2018), while overseeing the CFL's most consistent special teams unit.

Kilam helped a pair of players earn the CFL's highest special teams individual honour, as kicker Rene Paredes claimed the 2013 Most Outstanding Special Teams award, while returner Roy Finch won the award in 2017.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be named Head Coach of the Edmonton Elks and I'm incredibly excited to put our vision into action," said Kilam. "The EE are an icon of the CFL and I couldn't be more proud to represent the Green and Gold, Edmonton, and all of Northern Alberta."

"I'm looking forward to connecting with the players and the community. I can't wait to get to work and begin laying the foundation for success."

The Edmonton-born coach played linebacker for the University of Alberta from 1997-2001 and was a team captain for the Golden Bears. He graduated with a Bachelor of Physical Education degree, majoring in sport and performance.

Before he joined the Stamps, Kilam coached at the high school level with both the Southern Alberta All-Star Team in the Provincial Senior Bowl (2003-05) and the Cochrane Cobras (2002-05), who went undefeated and won three provincial high school championships in his four seasons as a defensive coach.

MARK KILAM'S CFL COACHING RESUME

2019-2024: Calgary Stampeders (CFL) | Special Teams Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach

2010-18: Calgary Stampeders (CFL) | Special Teams Coordinator

2007-09: Calgary Stampeders (CFL) | Linebackers/Strength and Conditioning Coach

2005-06: Calgary Stampeders (CFL) | Strength and Conditioning Coach/Defensive Assistant

NOTE: Grey Cup champion in 2008, 2014, and 2018.

