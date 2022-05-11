AquaSox Limit Dust Devils to 3 Hits, Win Series Opener in 11 Innings

Pasco, Washington - Tyler Keenan's 11th inning single drove in James Parker and four Everett pitchers combined to hold the Tri-City Dust Devils to one unearned run and three hits as the Sox won the series opener, 2-1 in extra innings. The AquaSox are now 2-2 in extra inning games this season.

Tri-City scored their only run of the night in the bottom of the first inning when Gabe Mathews reached on an error allowing Kyren Paris to score, giving the Dust Devils the early lead.

AquaSox Left Fielder Spencer Packard evened the score 1-1 in the fourth inning with a home run that cleared the right field wall. It was Parker's league leading sixth home run of the season. The game would remain tied until Keenan stroked a single into left field that brought Parker home from third base to provide the final score, 2-11

AquaSox pitching was outstanding all night, beginning with starter Bryce Miller who went 5.1 innings, allowing two hits, one unearned run, no walks and eight strikeouts. Miller lowered his AquaSox era to 1.23. Over his last three AquaSox starts, Miller has gone 16.1 innings, allowing only five hits, one earned run with 22 strikeouts for a 0.55 ERA.

The bullpen then came in and did the rest: Mike Mokma pitched 2.2 hitless innings, only allowing one baserunner via a walk. Luis Curvelo (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth and tenth inning, with three strikeouts over two innings. Leon Hunter closed out the game with a scoreless 11th inning, only allowing a bunt single.

Justin Lavey continued his hot hitting on the road trip colleting three more hits. For the month of May, he is hitting .475 (11-18). Keenan also had a pair of hits in the game.

Dust Devils pitchers were also up to the task. Tri-City starter Braden Olthoff went six innings, allowing one run, four hits, zero walks and four strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 1.69 (second only to Miller in the NWL among pitchers with 20 or more innings pitched this season). Ryan Costeiu threw four innings in long relief, allowing only four hits, zero runs, zero walks and six strikeouts.

The official time of the game was two hours and twenty-nine minutes for an 11-inning game. The first nine innings of the game were played in two hours.

Game two of the six game series is scheduled for Wednesday May 11. RHP Jimmy Joyce (1-2 6.23 ERA) takes the mound for the AquaSox and RHP Jake Smith (0-3, 4.74 ERA) will pitch for the Dust Devils. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the pre-game show starts at 6:15 p.m. on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO.

