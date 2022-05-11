Doubleheader Set for C's on Friday, June 17

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians will host a doubleheader against the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) on Friday, June 17 at Nat Bailey Stadium. First pitch of game one is set for 1:05 p.m as part of the third Fortis BC 'Nooner at The Nat of the season.

The single-admission doubleheader will feature two seven-inning contests. Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled game on June 17, tickets purchased between today and that date, or on the day of can attend both games.

Vancouver and Eugene were washed away on Thursday, April 21 during the season-opening homestand and managed to complete five of six scheduled games that week. After the Emeralds visit in June for the series that includes the doubleheader, the C's will have faced the reigning High-A West champs 18 of 30 times this year.

The Canadians are on the road this week and return to The Nat on Tuesday, May 17 for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils. For tickets and more information, call 604-872-5232 or visit CanadiansBaseball.com.

