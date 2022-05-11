Mental Health Awareness Night Wednesday, May 11th

The Dust Devils and AquaSox prepare for game 2 of the series this evening, after Everett managed the extra-innings victory last night over Tri-City.

Come out tonight and join the Dust Devils and Recovery and Wellness Center of Eastern Washington as we celebrate Mental Health Awareness Night, and shine a light on a disease that impacts nearly one in five Americans. Fans are encouraged to wear lime green to show support.

Gates open at 5:30pm with first pitch at 6:30pm. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!

