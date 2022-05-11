Tri-City Tripped up in Extra Innings

The Tri-City Dust Devils (11-14) fell to the Everett AquaSox (11-16) in extra innings Tuesday night, a 2-1 11-inning decision at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning. Kyren Paris singled sharply to center and stole second base. Gabe Matthews then hit a ball to the right side, which bounced off a glove and into right-center field. The error allowed Paris to score to give the Dust Devils the advantage.

Starter Braden Olthoff was great again for Tri-City, giving up one run over six innings. That lone run came on a Spencer Packard solo home run in the 4th, which tied the game at 1-1. Olthoff ended up in another pitchers' duel, though, with Everett starter Bryce Miller throwing 5.1 innings and striking out eight.

The bullpens of both teams then held the other side off the board, including in the first extra inning. Everett, though, would strike in the 11th. Tyler Keenan, who was a thorn in the side of the Dust Devils in 2021, singled to center off Emilker Guzman (1-1), scoring James Parker from third base.

Baserunning miscues hurt Tri-City in both the 10th and the 11th, short-circuiting run-scoring opportunities. AquaSox relievers Luis Curvelo (2-0) and Leon Hunter held the Dust Devils off the board, with Hunter getting his first save of 2022.

Tri-City will look to end a five-game losing streak Wednesday night in game two of the six-game series, a 6:30 p.m. start that sees righties Jake Smith and Jimmy Joyce get the start for the Dust Devils and the AquaSox respectively. It's also Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by the Recovery and Wellness Center of Eastern Washington. Fans are encouraged to wear lime green to promote mental health awareness.

