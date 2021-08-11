AquaSox Hop Ahead, 11-6

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (53-30) jumped ahead in the second inning, defeating the Vancouver Canadians (37-48) 11-6.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Connor Hoover put the 'Sox on the board in the bottom of the second with an RBI double, driving in Dariel Gomez for the first run of the game. The next at-bat, Kennie Taylor tripled to the far corner of right field, easily driving in two more runs. Cody Grosse followed with a single, scoring Taylor for the Frogs' fourth run.

The Canadians struck in the top of the fourth, scoring one run when Sebastian Espino doubled. They scored again off an RBI single in the fifth, leaving Vancouver trailing, 4-2. Tanner Morris hit an RBI double in the top of the seventh, driving in Luis De Los Santos for the Canadians' third run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Tyler Keenan smoked a two-RBI double to right field, extending the Frogs' lead to 6-3. After Gomez walked, Jake Anchia crushed a three-run homer to left-center field. The 'Sox tacked on one more run before the end of the inning, taking a 10-3 lead.

A sacrifice fly and RBI double in the top of the eighth scored three more runs for Vancouver, putting the score at 10-6. In the bottom of the inning, Cade Marlowe grounded out, allowing Victor Labrada to score the Frogs' final run.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, RHP Taylor Dollard pitched five complete innings, striking out six and allowing three runs. At the plate, the Frogs registered 13 hits, including four doubles, two triples and one home run. Taylor led the way, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field for game two against the Vancouver Canadians on Wednesday, August 11 at 7:05 p.m. Make sure to pick up a bingo board at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth so you can play Baseball Bingo! There will be up to seven winners: five bingos and two blackouts. Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the game, tune in with Pat Dillon from wherever you are.

