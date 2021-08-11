Kloffenstein's Career Day Can't Match Frog Bats

August 11, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







EVERETT, WA - Adam Kloffenstein put up a career-best 11 strikeouts but the Vancouver Canadians were battered by the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) in an 11-6 loss Tuesday night at Funko Field.

Kloffenstein (L, 4-6) went five innings and established the mark across 23 batters faced. He was excellent in four of his five frames - including a stretch in which he retired the last 12 of 14 batters he faced - but a four-run second put the 'Sox in front for good. Everett used a one-out walk to start the rally before five consecutive hits plated four runs to break a scoreless tie.

Vancouver scored single runs in three subsequent innings to draw within one. Will Robertson and Sebastian Espino started the scoring with consecutive two out doubles in the fourth, Luis De Los Santos brought home Eric Rivera - who had doubled - in the fifth and Tanner Morris delivered an RBI double in the seventh that made it 4-3.

After the stretch, the AquaSox put the game away for good. A six-run bottom of the seventh - highlighted by a Jake Anchia three-run homer off the scoreboard - put them ahead 10-3, though the Canadians did respond in the top of the eighth with three runs on a Rivera sacrifice fly and Zac Cook's two-run double before Everett plated an insurance run in the bottom of that inning.

Kloffenstein became the second C's pitcher to punch out 11 batters in a game this year; none have K'd 12 or more. At the plate, eight of nine starters had a hit while Robertson and Espino led the way with two knocks apiece.

Game two tomorrow night will feature Alex Nolan for the Canadians and Adam Hill in his AquaSox debut. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.