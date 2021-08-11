$5 Field Box Seats Available Aug 17 - 22

August 11, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - NOW Available! $5 Field Box seats during August 17th - 22nd. No code required -- sections include: 1 - 4 and 13 - 16. Enjoy a savings of $7 per ticket as we take on the Tri-City Dust Devils (Class A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels). Free parking will also be available at Hillsboro Stadium (Ron Tonkin Field).

Gates open one hour prior to First Pitch and the Box Office will be open 15 minutes before the gates open.

Tuesday - 7:05 PM First Pitch

Wednesday - 7:05 PM First Pitch

Thursday - 7:05 PM First Pitch

Friday - 7:05 PM First Pitch

Saturday - 7:05 PM First Pitch

Sunday - 1:05 PM First Pitch

Tickets can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.