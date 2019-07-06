AquaSox Get Back to the .500 Mark

July 6, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EUGENE, Ore. - Utah Jones had two hits and scored three runs as the Everett AquaSox topped the Eugene Emeralds 10-4 on Friday before a crowd of 4,055 at PK Park. With the win, the AquaSox gained sole possession of second place in the North Division, and trail first-place Spokane by one game.

Everett took the lead in the first when Jones scored on a wild pitch. Later, Robert Perez delivered a two-out, two-run double to give the AquaSox a 3-0 lead.

Eugene answered in the bottom of the frame when Nelson Maldonado hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Fernando Kelli to get within two.

The AquaSox later added two runs in the second and fifth innings and three in the sixth to secure the victory.

Jorge Benitez (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief. He scattered five hits, walked none and struck out six. Eugene starter Didier Vargas (0-2) took the loss, surrendering six earned runs on five hits while walking four.

Three Eugene pitchers combined to issue 11 walks in the game.

AquaSox DH Cade Marlowe batted 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI. Kelli tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Emeralds.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.