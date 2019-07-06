Salem- Keizer Retakes First Place in NWL South with Huge Win over Vancouver

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have won their sixth straight game to take back sole possession of the first place in the Northwest League South division with a 13-3 win over the Vancouver Canadians at Volcanoes Stadium.

- It starts in the bottom of the second inning when Keyberth Mejias hits a groundout to the third baseman Ronny Brito to score Armani Smith from third to make it 1-0

- The next batter, Yorlis Rodriugez, hits a single to right field to score Beicker Mendoza, who hit a double off of the center field wall, and make it 2-0 Salem-Keizer - After Kwan Adkins hits a bunt single to the pitcher Gabriel Ponce, Simon Whiteman hits a double that rolls all the way to the right-field wall that scores Rodriguez and Adkins that makes it 4-0.

- Two batters later, Franklin Labour hits a double off the left field wall that scores Whiteman and makes it 5-0 to cap off a 5-run 2nd.

- The Volcanoes will get their first run of the third inning on a sacrifice fly to left by Mejias that scores Smith from third.

- Three batters later, Whiteman hits a single to right that scores Adkins from third and makes it 7-0

- The next batter, Sean Roby, will hit a 2-2 pitch to right field that scores Rodriguez and Adkins to make the score 9-0 Volcanoes to cap off a 4-run 3rd inning.

- In the fourth inning, an RBI double by Adkins makes it 10-0 Volcanoes, as they reach double digits for the fourth time this year.

- Two batters later, Roby drives in two more runs as a ground ball gets off of the glove of the shortstop Tanner Morris, which scores Rodriguez and Adkins for the third time each and makes it 12-0 Salem-Keizer at the end of the fourth inning. - In the bottom of the eighth inning, Mendoza gets an RBI single to right field that scores Harrison Freed to make it 13-1 Volcanoes.

With their 13-3 win, The Volcanoes move up to 15-7, good enough for the best record in the Northwest League and for first place in the South division, while the Vancouver Canadians just keep putting more furniture in the cellar, as they stay in the last place with a 5-17 record.

