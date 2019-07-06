Franklin Labour Makes Winning Look Effortless.

July 6, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





This is one of many great Volcanoes storylines to start the 2019 season: Attendance is significantly higher and the team is in the thick of the first half pennant race.

"Our mantra this season is 'rediscover the magic all over again' and we see that spirit in Franklin Labour and the entire team," said Jerry Walker, Volcanoes Co-Owner. "Come to Volcanoes Stadium and become part of this next historic chapter of the franchise."

The electric environment is felt throughout the stadium, said Mitche Graf, Volcanoes President.

"Every Minor League season is so much fun - this Volcanoes season is clearly special and Franklin Labour is a shining example."

Visit www.VolcanoesBaseball.com to purchases tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.