April Player of the Month Nominees: USL Championship
Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The USL Championship today announced the nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for April, honoring four of the top performers through the second month of the 2026 regular season.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026
- Preview: Hounds vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Vote Markus Anderson for USL Championship Player of the Month for April - Brooklyn FC
- Miami FC Dominates FC Naples 4-1 in USL Cup Clash - Miami FC
- U.S. World Cup Watch Parties at F.N.B. Stadium - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Locomotive Fall 4-1 to Tulsa FC for Second Loss in League Play - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Lose Penalty Shootout to the Colorado Rapids in US Open Cup - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity Bows out of Open Cup After Pushing Houston Dynamo to the Brink - Louisville City FC
- FC Tulsa Steam Past El Paso Locomotive FC in 4-1 Road Victory - FC Tulsa
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