April Player of the Month Nominees: USL Championship

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The USL Championship today announced the nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for April, honoring four of the top performers through the second month of the 2026 regular season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

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