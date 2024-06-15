AppleSox Win Pitcher's Duel at Kamloops

June 15, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Evan Canfield fired eight dominant innings and the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Kamloops NorthPaws, 2-1, on Friday night at Norbrock Stadium.

Canfield allowed an unearned run in the fifth and struck out eight. He moved into third place in AppleSox history with 93 strikeouts and one back of teammate and Saturday's probable pitcher, Quincy Vassar (94).

Kamloops nearly tied the game up in the bottom of the ninth inning. A two-out single up the middle sent a runner from second in motion toward home plate but Max Hartman perfectly one-hopped the throw from center field and Luca Boscarino applied the tag to end the game.

Hunter Friedberg drove in the game-winning run with a two-out RBI single in the sixth. He reached on an error and scored thanks to another miscue an inning earlier.

A throwing error to lead off the fifth inning ended up leading to the only NorthPaws' run after an RBI single in the fifth. Canfield buckled down to shut down Kamloops over the final three innings. He had three different innings with less than 10 pitches thrown.

The AppleSox look to earn their fifth series victory in as many attempts to open up the season as they face the NorthPaws at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.

