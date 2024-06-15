HarbourCats Fall Short in Battle in Alberta

EDMONTON, Alta -- A couple mistakes at the wrong time, and bats that missed the timely opportunity.

The Victoria HarbourCats (7-6) dropped the first game of a trip to the Alberta capital, falling 3-1 to the host Riverhawks at RE/MAX Field. An early run from Victoria was answered by an Edmonton run in the second inning and then singles from the Riverhawks in the fifth and seventh innings as Edmonton outhit the HarbourCats 9-6.

The HarbourCats struck out a combined 14 times, compared to just six for the Riverhawks, who now sit a game ahead of the third-place HarbourCats at 8-5. The HarbourCats also committed the only two errors in the game.

Elijah Higginbottom, from Tacoma CC, was strong in his starting assignment, going five innings with no walks, two strikeouts and allowing six hits and two runs. Carson Cormier and Ben Hewitt also pitched for Victoria.

Ny'Zaiah Thompson and Cam Schneider were both 2-4, with Schneider driving in Garrett Teunissen in the first inning with a two-out single.

The HarbourCats will get a chance for revenge on Saturday in a 1pm (local time, noon PT) game on Saturday, the game time changed to stay away from the Edmonton Oilers home game against the Florida Panthers, Game Four of the Stanley Cup final.

The HarbourCats are on a six-game road trip that includes a Sunday series-ender in Edmonton, followed by a day off on Monday, then games at Serauxmen Stadium in Nanaimo against the Island rival NightOwls, the fourth, fifth and sixth games in the RE/MAX Generation Alex Burns Real Estate Island Cup -- games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

