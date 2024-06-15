HarbourCats' Bats Silenced for Second Straight Game, Lose 5-2 to the Riverhawks

June 15, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







EDMONTON, Alta -- The Edmonton Riverhawks pitching got the better of the Victoria HarbourCats lineup for the second day in a row at RE/MAX stadium.

The Riverhawks got on the board early with an Jakob Poturnak RBI single, scoring Michael Soper who led off the bottom of the first with a triple.

That 1-0 lead held up through the first half of the game thanks to six shutout innings by Riverhawks starter Vicarte Domingo, who struck out seven.

Cats starter Malik Harris (University of Memphis) pitched five strong innings giving up one run on three hits, but his team was unable to give him any run support.

The Riverhawks extended their lead scoring four runs in the sixth inning giving them a five-run cushion. Flynn Ridley (Ottawa University) was charged with three earned runs against as he faced five batters, getting through just a third of an inning.

Brandon Bertsch (University of Texas) pitched an inning and two-thirds striking out two, and giving up no runs. Cade Rusch (IUS) made his HarbourCats debut, pitching a scoreless eighth inning.

The HarbourCats had just one hit all game as they entered the top of the ninth, but managed to score two runs in the final frame, which was too little too late. Manny Ramirez Jr. (ELAC) led off the inning with a double, which was later followed by Camden Sos (TCU) and Cam Schneider (Fresno State) driving in the runs with an RBI groundout and sacrifice fly respectively.

The Cats try to avoid the sweep tomorrow afternoon in Edmonton at 1:00 PM local time (12:00 PM Pacific), with big lefty Payton Hawkinson (Cal State Fullerton) expected to start in what will be his second appearance for the team.

The HarbourCats return to the island this week to take on the Nanaimo NightOwls at Serauxmen Stadium in Nanaimo. This will be the fourth, fifth, and sixth games of the RE/MAX Generation Island Cup. The HarbourCats currently lead the head-to-head 2-1.

The Cats then return to Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park on Friday, June 21 as they welcome the Bellingham Bells to Victoria. That is the start of a 10 day stretch with eight home games! Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.