Another Brilliant Outing by Carver as Hops Win 4-1

May 14, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro was shutout for the seventh time this season on Wednesday and would follow-up with a win on Friday night against Spokane. Tonight, marks the sixth time out of seven games this year they have directly followed a shutout loss, with a win. Ross Carver was fantastic again, as he threw seven innings and for the second consecutive start, struck out 10. Hillsboro would win 4-1 in a weather shortened game.

The Hops got on the scoreboard first in the third inning against southpaw Evan Shawver. A.J. Vukovich hit a double to deep left field, scoring Lyle Lin.

Hillsboro would add to their lead in the fourth, as Tristin English hit a laser opposite field Home Run, for his first blast of the season. English has now homered 18 times in a Hops jersey.

Jose Curpa scored on a fielder's choice in the fifth, giving the Hops a run in three straight innings. They had a 4-0 lead after five.

Shawver's night was complete after throwing 100 pitches over six innings, allowing two earned runs and five hits, while striking out five.

Carver's outing continued into the sixth, where he gave up his only run of the game. Robby Martin Jr. doubled and scored on a fielding error by Curpa, to make the score 4-1.

For the second start in a row, Carver struck out ten hitters. He pitched all seven innings, while allowing just three hits and one run, in his fifth professional start.

The game would be called after seven complete innings due to rain. Hillsboro was victorious 4-1.

Hillsboro (15-14) and Spokane (16-12) will play a doubleheader at Ron Tonkin Field on Saturday. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show at 4:50 and first pitch for game one at 5:05 on Rip City Radio 620.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.