Dust Devils Shut Out AquaSox, Back to .500

The Tri-City Dust Devils (14-14) played perhaps their best all-around game of the season Friday night, shutting out the Everett AquaSox (11-19) 8-0 at Gesa Stadium.

Nick Mondak (1-2) had his best start as a Dust Devil, throwing six shutout innings. He struck out eight Everett batters and walked none over just 74 pitches. Robinson Piña (1) then followed with three shutout innings of his own, striking out six and earning his first save of 2022.

The Tri-City offense produced for the third straight game, scoring in all but one inning at the plate. The Dust Devils grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 1st on an opposite-field double by Gabe Matthews, scoring Kyren Paris.

Tri-City then doubled the lead in the 2nd and 3rd innings. Edwin Yon doubled down the left field line in both innings, plating Straton Podaras in the 2nd and Gabe Matthews and Francisco Del Valle in the 3rd. The doubles gave the Dust Devils a 4-0 lead after three innings.

Jose Guzman joined the party in the 4th, crushing a solo home run to right field for his first long-tripper of 2022 and a 5-0 Tri-City lead. A Kyren Paris bases loaded walk in the 5th pushed the lead to 6-0.

Yon added another run with an RBI single in the 6th, closing out a huge night. The big right fielder went 3 for 4 with a walk, driving in four runs.

Kenyon Yovan closed out the scoring with an opposite-field double in the 8th inning, with Podaras scoring his third run of the night to make it 8-0.

Piña closed out the 9th to give the Dust Devils the win and a three-game winning streak.

Game five of the six-game series gets going at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at Gesa Stadium, with a postgame fireworks show thanks to Desert Food Mart. A couple of southpaws named Adam get the start, as Adam Seminaris gets the nod for Tri-City and Adam Macko goes for Everett.

Game five of the six-game series gets going at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at Gesa Stadium, with a postgame fireworks show thanks to Desert Food Mart. A couple of southpaws named Adam get the start, as Adam Seminaris gets the nod for Tri-City and Adam Macko goes for Everett.

