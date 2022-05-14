AquaSox Scared Scoreless on Friday the 13th

Pasco, Washington - The Tri-City Dust Devils (14-14) defeated the Everett AquaSox (11-19) for the third straight night and handed Everett their first nine inning shutout of the season, 8-0.

Gabe Mathews doubled home Kyle Kasser in the bottom of the first inning to give Tri-City the early 1-0 lead, giving the Dust Devils all of the run support that they would need. While the bats would continue to put up additional runs frame by frame, scoring in seven of the eight innings in which they sent batters to the plate. Starting pitcher Nick Mondak and relief pitcher Robinson Pina combined on a five-hit shutout, allowing only one walk and 14 strikeouts. Mondak pitched six innings, allowing only three hits and striking out eight as he lowered his ERA from 5.52 to 3.92. Pina was credited with a save after pitching the final three innings of the game, allowing two hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

The Dust Devils also had major contributions from players that filled the stat sheet in ways that they aren't accustomed to doing. Juan Guzman hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, his first of the season after not hitting one in his first 59 at bats of the season. Edwin Yon entered the night with a .143 batting average and six RBI through twelve games this season. He went three-for-four with a walk, two doubles and four RBI. Catcher Straton Podaras entered the game with a .205 average, eight runs and one stolen base through 14 games. He went one-for-three with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Newly acquired Prelander Berroa got the start for the AquaSox and brought a 0.68 Northwest League ERA into the game. Berroa had already pitched at Gesa Stadium earlier this season while with the Eugene Emeralds, holding the Dust Devils hitless through 4.1 innings back on April 28th. Unfortunately for the AquaSox, he couldn't match that success this time around, struggling with control issues. Berroa ended his evening pitching 2.2 innings, allowing three hits, four earned runs, five walks and two strikeouts.

Justin Lavey, wearing the number 13 on his back on Friday the 14th, went one-for-four and extended his hitting streak to nine games. Trent Tingelstad had two hits and raised his average to .300

Game five of the six game series is scheduled for Saturday May 14 and it will be the battle of the Adams. LHP Adam Macko will take the mound for the AquaSox (0-2, 4.25 ERA) and LHP Adam Seminaris (1-0, 0.46 ERA) will start for the Dust Devils. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the pre-game show starts at 6:15 p.m. on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO. The final game of the series will take place on Sunday May 15 before the AquaSox head back home to start a six-game series with the Hillsboro Hops on Tuesday May 17 at Funko Field.

