Andrews and Central to Meet at Truist Point on March 14

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The baseball teams from archrivals T. Wingate Andrews High and High Point Central High will meet at Truist Point on Monday, March 14 in the renewal of a high school baseball classic. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.

The Bison and the Red Raiders have met in baseball over 100 times since Andrews opened in 1968. This year's game will be played in honor of former High Point Central baseball coach Andy Harper who passed away in August 2021.

Tickets are priced at $7 and are available only at the gate.

There are a number of activities associated with the game that will help raise money for the Touch 'Em All Foundation and Triad RBI, two programs that Coach Harper founded in order to help area youth.

"We are excited to have a longtime High Point rivalry game take place at Truist Point as high school baseball season kicks off, " said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "Andy Harper did so much for youth baseball in the area so it is only fitting for his school to play at Truist Point."

Mike Cook, High Point Central athletic director, said "We are very excited about the opportunity to play our cross town rivals at beautiful Truist Point! It is a special game in honor of a very special man and a wonderful coach, mentor, teacher, brother, son and friend-Coach Andy Harper."

