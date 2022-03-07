Truist Point Adds NC A&T vs. Central Michigan Game on Tuesday, March 8

March 7, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The North Carolina A&T baseball team will host Central Michigan on Tuesday, March 8 at 4:00 p.m. at Truist Point. Tickets are on sale now through the High Point Rockers website at HighPointRockers.com and are priced at $7. Tickets at the gate will be $10.

The Aggies are 6-6 on the season and have won three straight contests. A&T is coming off a three-game sweep of Holy Cross this past weekend in Greensboro.

Central Michigan has been to each of the last two NCAA baseball championships and won the Mid-American Conference regular season title in 2019 and 2021.

Following this contest, Truist Point will host UNCG and Davidson on Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.